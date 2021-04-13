This makes the fourth reported armed robbery of a bike in the hills in recent weeks, in addition to at least one other attempted armed robbery.

Oakland police are investigating an armed bike robbery on Grizzly Peak that UC Berkeley police initially responded to on Saturday afternoon, marking another in a handful of similar cases reported in the area during the last week of March.

Robbers with a gun stole a mountain bike and fled from the area in a black and green Volvo at around 1 p.m. April 10, according to UCPD. The license plate for the vehicle is 5DJK736, and UC police said the bicycle that was stolen was a “Transitions Full Suspension Mountain Bicycle.”

UC police did not provide any information about the exact location of the robbery, the person who had their bike stolen, or their condition afterward.

Oakland police are taking the lead on the case because it falls into their jurisdiction on Grizzly Peak, according to UC police Sgt. Jacob Westlie. Berkeleyside has asked Oakland police for further information.

The area is overseen by a combination of law enforcement organizations that serve UC Berkeley, Berkeley, Oakland, Orinda and the East Bay Regional Park District, and it can be difficult to find a comprehensive summary of all the crimes in the area.

The armed bike robbery comes after a spate of similar incidents that have bicyclists concerned about riding. Bicyclists told Berkeleyside about an armed robbery March 23, two more the morning of March 29, an attempted armed robbery that same evening, and one possible attempted robbery March 27.

In the attempted armed robbery on the evening of March 29, a cyclist told Berkeleyside he was riding on Grizzly Peak while it was still light out around 6:30 p.m. when several men in a car confronted him at gunpoint. He was able to get away without being hurt.

Local bicycle groups have been circulating reports about armed robberies in the area of Grizzly Peak and some have lately advised against riding along Wildcat Canyon and Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's general assignment reporter.