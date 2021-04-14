Dr. Rita Ng, M.D., physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center, joined The Oaklandside on Facebook Live today for a conversation about the latest news regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

This story was first published on The Oaklandside.

Reporter Brian Krans asked Dr. Ng about the “pause” health officials recently advised regarding Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine that’s been administered about 7 million times; the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna shots; and concerns she’s hearing from her patients, including what vaccines to get and potential side effects that may come with them.

Dr. Ng also answers questions about how long face masks and social distancing might be needed and what the future of the coronavirus could look like in Alameda County and beyond.

For those who couldn’t join us live, you can watch the entire interview below (no Facebook account required).