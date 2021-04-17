This is a developing story. Berkeleyside will provide updates as we learn more.

An individual at BHS tested positive for COVID-19, according to several letters sent to the community by BUSD on Friday.

“[W]e were notified of a positive COVID-19 test result for an individual who was at BUSD BHS,” reads a letter sent via email from Berkeley Unified District Nurse Amanda Frey to BHS staff on April 16. Parents and guardians were sent a similar letter.

The exposure notice comes five days after some students came back to Berkeley High for hybrid learning April 12. About 10-15 ninth graders per class were invited back for three hours of in-person instruction each week. Some students have been on campus since March 8 for the district’s first phase of reopening.

It is not yet known whether the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is a student, staff, or community member.

Some parents have continued to call for Berkeley High to reopen five days a week, while a small group have called the return to hybrid learning premature.

First week back at BHS (9th grade only, limited # of students on campus) and we already got notice of a COVID case this week. But sure, let’s just go ahead and open the campus to 3500+ kids 5 days/week. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZblAWBhR9C — Sharyn (NOT Yvette 🙄 ) (@ChickenKatsuFTW) April 17, 2021

Hybrid learning will continue as normal. Anyone in close contact with the individual will be asked to quarantine for at least ten days, according to the district. If it is a student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, cohorts will be asked to quarantine for at least ten days, according to the district’s reopening plan.

The district has not responded to requests for comment on the development on how many individuals will be asked to quarantine.

This is the fourth case of COVID-19 at Berkeley High this academic year. One individual at Berkeley High tested positive in December and two individuals tested positive in January.

There have been 19 cases of COVID-19 in Berkeley schools since March 2020, according to the district’s case dashboard. There have been at most two cases in one month.

Select groups of students in grades 10-12 will return for hybrid learning April 19. All high school students will have the option to return to campus for hybrid learning April 26.

At Berkeley High, 37% of students have opted for hybrid learning, 25% have chosen distance learning, and 37% have yet to respond to the enrollment survey, according to data shared by Superintendent Stephens during a school board meeting April 14.

Featured file photo by Nancy Rubin.