An individual at BHS tested positive for COVID-19 the same week that more students returned to campus for hybrid learning.

Update April 19, 2:18 p.m.: Berkeley High now has two reported cases of COVID-19, both linked to the boys basketball team. This story has been updated to include an additional case of COVID-19 that was reported at Sylvia Mendez, as well as the number of people who have been asked to quarantine and comment from the city on expectations around cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Berkeleyside will provide updates as we learn more.

Two people linked to the BHS basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a parent on the team. One individual at Sylvia Mendez Elementary also tested positive for COVID-19

One person at BHS tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. BUSD was notified of a second positive test at the high school late Sunday night, according to Trish McDermott, a spokesperson for the district.

“This is the first instance where we’ve had two cases at the same time in one stable group,” McDermott told Berkeleyside of the cases at BHS. The district said it cannot disclose whether the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are students, staff, or community members due to privacy rules.

Tryouts for the boys basketball team began April 13. At Berkeley High, 45 people have been asked to quarantine, a number that includes the boys basketball team. Thirty-one people have been asked to quarantine at Sylvia Mendez.

Hybrid learning at the high school and full, in-person instruction at Sylvia Mendez will continue as normal. Anyone in close contact with the individuals and their stable cohorts will be asked to quarantine for at least ten days, according to the district.

City officials said that community members can expect to encounter cases of COVID-19 at schools. “We’re still in a pandemic. There will still be cases. The goal of public health is to prevent and minimize outbreaks,” said Matthai Chakko, a spokesperson for the city. Chakko said people should continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands.

Last week, some students came back to Berkeley High for hybrid learning April 12. About 10-15 ninth graders per class were invited back for three hours of in-person instruction each week. Some students have been on campus since March 8 for the district’s first phase of reopening.

These are the fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19 at Berkeley High this academic year. One individual at Berkeley High tested positive in December and two individuals tested positive in January. There have been 19 cases of COVID-19 in Berkeley schools since March 2020, according to the district’s case dashboard.

McDermott said that the district has been “vigilant” in responding to all its cases of COVID-19, including this case.

Some parents have continued to call for Berkeley High to reopen five days a week, while a small group have called the return to hybrid learning premature. Others prefer to remain in hybrid learning for fear of community spread.

First week back at BHS (9th grade only, limited # of students on campus) and we already got notice of a COVID case this week. But sure, let’s just go ahead and open the campus to 3500+ kids 5 days/week. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZblAWBhR9C — Sharyn (NOT Yvette 🙄 ) (@ChickenKatsuFTW) April 17, 2021

Select groups of students in grades 10-12 will return for hybrid learning April 19. All high school students will have the option to return to campus for hybrid learning April 26.

At Berkeley High, 37% of students have opted for hybrid learning, 25% have chosen distance learning, and 37% have yet to respond to the enrollment survey, according to data shared by Superintendent Stephens during a school board meeting April 14.

Featured file photo by Nancy Rubin.

Ally Markovich is a freelance journalist covering schools for Berkeleyside.