Berkeley shaken by magnitude 2.8 earthquake

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake rumbled through Berkeley early Wednesday morning, according to preliminary reports.

The epicenter of the quake, which was reported at 12:18 a.m., was not far from Lake Temescal in Oakland, on Buena Vista Avenue near Broadway Terrace, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of about 3.4 miles. As of publication time, the USGS had not manually reviewed the report, so the magnitude could change.

The small jolt was a familiar feeling for local residents, many of whom were awakened Monday at about 4:45 a.m. by a slightly deeper magnitude 2.6 quake centered in nearly the same spot.

These last couple of earthquakes felt in Elmwood Berkeley have been epicentered very close to Lake Temescal in Oakland. #earthquake @berkeleyside https://t.co/g8JuwtlfMd pic.twitter.com/L6MtSNZLs2 — John Holland (@johnholland) April 28, 2021

Berkeley/Oakland/Emeryville border. One of the cats noticed, the other did not. — Michele Nelson (@shutterbuggpro) April 28, 2021